WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Eight Capital to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WELL. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.63.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE WELL traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.21. The company had a trading volume of 751,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,074. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.47.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.