Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $70.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.
Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.
In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last ninety days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
