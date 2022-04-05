Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $70.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.