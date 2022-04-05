Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

