Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

