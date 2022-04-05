Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

HOWL stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

