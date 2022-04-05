Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

WDOFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

