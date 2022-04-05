Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$12.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,461,575.24. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,310 shares of company stock valued at $189,438.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.46. 2,009,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,239. The firm has a market cap of C$6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.69 and a 52-week high of C$10.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.06.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

