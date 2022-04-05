Widercoin Price Down 53.2% This Week (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Widercoin has traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $3,050.26 and $472.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

