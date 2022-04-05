WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.29

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.29 and last traded at $89.29, with a volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

