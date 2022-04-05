WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.72. WM Technology shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,425 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WM Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

