WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.72. WM Technology shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,425 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MAPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.
About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.