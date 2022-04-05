Wolfe Research Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $48.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.76.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 4,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,866. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,938. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $99,312,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

