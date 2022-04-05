Wownero (WOW) Hits Market Cap of $8.59 Million

Wownero (WOW) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $22,339.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

