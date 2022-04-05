Wyman Roberts Sells 13,103 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

EAT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. 794,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,588. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

