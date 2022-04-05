Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

XEBEF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

