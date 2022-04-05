Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.10 million and the lowest is $22.28 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.52 million to $116.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $162.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $197.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

