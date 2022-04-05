Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

