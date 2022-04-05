XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives $49.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.11 million, a PE ratio of 184.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. XOMA has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XOMA by 181.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in XOMA by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 22.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in XOMA by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

