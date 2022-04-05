Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given New 400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
YARIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $371.80.
YARIY stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.97.
Yara International ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
