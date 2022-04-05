Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target Raised to 400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $371.80.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.