Yield Protocol Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $525,327.90 and $96,736.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00107478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

