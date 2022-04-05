Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

DAO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE DAO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66. Youdao has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 141,499 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

