Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after acquiring an additional 116,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

