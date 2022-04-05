Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,221,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

