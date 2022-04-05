Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,345 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.