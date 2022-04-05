Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 123,938 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NRG Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

