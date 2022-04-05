Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,001 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $134.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

