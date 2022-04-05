Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 794,502 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 794,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,915,000. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.