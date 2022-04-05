Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.40 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $286.80 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

