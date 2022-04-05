Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.50 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.