Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.65 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

