Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.76 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.68. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

