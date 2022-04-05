Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $7.74 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $452.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $322.90 and a 12 month high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

