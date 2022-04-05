Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $8.73 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dover by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Dover by 308.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.49. Dover Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

