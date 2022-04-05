Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,577 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $323.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.00. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

