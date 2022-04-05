Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,493,000 after purchasing an additional 403,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3,654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.