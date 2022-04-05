Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

