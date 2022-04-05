Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

ATVI opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

