Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

