Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,097 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEN. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $10,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,665,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.20. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,473.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

