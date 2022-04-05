Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $300.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.27 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

