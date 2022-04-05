Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of HCA opened at $245.59 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.21 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.49 and a 200-day moving average of $248.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
