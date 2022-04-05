Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 84,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,358. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

