Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,080. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 540,914 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 37.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 480,919 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 22.5% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. BOX has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

