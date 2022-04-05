Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). InflaRx posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several brokerages have commented on IFRX. Guggenheim downgraded InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InflaRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

IFRX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 200,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

