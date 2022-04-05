Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $168.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.25. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LHC Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.