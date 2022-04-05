Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $168.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.25. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LHC Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

