Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) to Announce $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) will report $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38.

Several analysts have commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLVM opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

