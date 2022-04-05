Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION opened at $64.10 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

