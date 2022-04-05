Zacks: Analysts Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Aviat Networks posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $333.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.88. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

