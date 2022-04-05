Zacks: Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.67. 151,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,440,635. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

