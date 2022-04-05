Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.48. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

BLDR stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

